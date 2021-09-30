Rights groups, US urge full probe of Rohingya leader’s death

AP National

By JULHAS ALAM

Associated Press

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Rights groups and the U.S. government have called for a full investigation into the killing of a Rohingya leader in a refugee camp in southern Bangladesh. Police say Mohibullah was shot by unknown attackers at the Kutupalong refugee camp late Wednesday. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. was saddened by the murder and praised Mohibullah as a brave and fierce advocate for Rohingya rights. Human Rights Watch said Bangladesh authorities should urgently investigate Mohibullah’s killing and other attacks on Rohingya activists. Amnesty International said violence in the refugee camps was a growing problem and authorities must act to prevent more bloodshed.