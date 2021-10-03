Israel tightens COVID ‘green pass’ rules, sparking protest

AP National

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has restricted its COVID Green Pass to allow only those who have received a vaccine booster dose or recently recuperated from coronavirus to enter indoor events. Under Sunday’s new guidelines, people eligible for a green pass — a kind of digital vaccination passport — must have received a booster shot. Those who have received two doses, or those who have recovered from coronavirus, are only eligible for six months after the date of their vaccination or recovery. Technical problems hamstrung the Health Ministry’s rollout of the updated pass as millions of Israelis tried to reissue digital documentation that would allow entry to restaurants, bars, cultural venues and other indoor activities.