Indian town on edge after 9 die during farm protest

AP National

By BISWAJEET BANERJEE

Associated Press

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Indian authorities have suspended internet services and barred political leaders from entering a northern town after nine people were killed in a deadly escalation of protests against agriculture laws. Officials and farm leaders say four farmers died when a car owned by India’s junior home minister ran over protesting farmers in a town in Uttar Pradesh state. The junior minister, Ajay Mishra, says his driver and three members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party who were in the car were then killed by the protesters. A journalist also died during the violence. Police say they’ve arrested six people and filed a criminal complaint against 14 more, including the minister’s son. The BJP also lodged a complaint against the farmers over the death of its members.