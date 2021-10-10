Iran makes more 20% enriched uranium than watchdog reported

AP National

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s nuclear chief says the Islamic Republic has produced more than 120 kilograms (265 pounds) of 20% enriched uranium. That’s far more than what the U.N. nuclear watchdog reported last month. The nuclear chief says that under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers the other signatories were to provide Iran with 20% enriched uranium needed for Iran’s research reactor. He says: “But it was not delivered. If we did not produce it by ourselves this would have turned into one of our problems.” Under the terms of the nuclear deal, Iran was prohibited from enriching uranium above 3.67%. Enriched uranium above 90% can be used in a nuclear weapon.