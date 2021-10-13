Harvard language program relocates from China to Taiwan

AP National

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — An intensive summer language program hosted by Harvard University in Beijing will relocate to Taiwan in summer of 2022, as the U.S.-China relationship remains strained. National Taiwan University confirmed Wednesday the program is moving to Taipei and will kick off next summer with about 60 students who will take eight weeks of classes. According to Harvard’s student paper the Crimson, which first reported the move, the decision was in part due to a perceived lack of friendliness from the host institution in Beijing. It said that in 2019, Beijing Language and Culture University said it could no longer host the annual Fourth of July party during which students and faculty would eat pizza and sing the American anthem, among other logistical issues.