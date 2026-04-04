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Sunny and Dry Easter Weekend

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April 4, 2026 2:10 PM
Published 2:44 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A bright and sunny Easter weekend is on tap with a warming trend through Tuesday. High pressure will keep the area dry until a system rolls in midweek bringing breezes and a chance of rain.

The overnight low Saturday night will be around 31 under mostly clear skies. Breezes will be relatively calm at around 5 to 7 mph.

Pleasant conditions for Easter Sunday with sunny skies and the highs reaching around 64. Light winds with speeds in the single digits. Some clouds will roll in Sunday night with the low coming in around 36.

The warming trend continues into Monday with the high reaching near 69 with mostly sunny skies. The low Monday night should stay in the low 40s.

The high temperatures will start to level out Tuesday when it will be about 68. It should still be mostly sunny, but the breezes will start to pick up. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low near 43.

The rest of the week will cool off a bit with highs in the low 60s and upper 50s. The overnight lows should stay above freezing for most of the area. A chance of rain will move in around Wednesday night, mostly after midnight. The chance of precipitation will linger around 20 to 30 percent for the rest of the week.

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Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder is a native Idahoan who is in his third stint at KIFI Local News 8.

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