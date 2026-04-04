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Car enthusiasts gather at Idaho State University for Tau Kappa Epsilon car show

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April 4, 2026 7:21 PM
Published 7:26 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Car enthusiasts gathered at Idaho State University as dozens of vehicles lined the parking lot outside Frazier Hall for a campus car show.

The event was organized by members of the Tau Kappa Epsilon and brought students and community members together to celebrate car culture while supporting a good cause.

Classic cars, modified imports, and modern performance vehicles filled the lot as attendees walked through rows of cars, stopping to look at custom engines, interiors, and unique designs.

Participants say the event also helped to raise awareness and support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Because it supports St. Jude, we’re out here to support them,” said attendee Jan Caster. “I think it’s a great organization, and I think everybody should have stepped out today and supported it.”

Organizers say the car show was designed to bring people together and give car enthusiasts a place to showcase their vehicles while contributing to a charitable cause.

Participants say events like this also give them an opportunity to connect with others who share the same passion for cars.

Organizers say they hope to continue hosting events like this car show in the future.

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Joey Chaveli

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