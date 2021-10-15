Lawsuit over Kenosha shootings: Police enabled armed militia

AP National

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man who was shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin has filed a federal lawsuit alleging police did nothing to prevent the violence. Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz during the protest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, after an officer shot Jacob Blake two days earlier. Rosenbaum and Huber died of their wounds. Grosskreutz survived. Rittenhouse has argued he fired in self-defense after Rosenbaum and Huber attacked him and Grosskreutz approached him holding a handgun. Rittenhouse, who lives in Antioch, Illinois, is to stand trial next month on multiple counts, including homicide. Grosskreutz filed the lawsuit Thursday. Messages were left with city and council officials seeking comment.