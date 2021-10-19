21 Chicago cops put on ‘no pay status’ in vaccine standoff

By SOPHIA TAREEN and DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says that 21 officers have been placed on “no pay status” for refusing to comply with the city’s order to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status and that the refusals have not affected staffing at the department. The officers’ union is telling its members to defy the order that it says is a violation of the officers’ rights. But Brown says that doing so puts other officers and the public at risk of becoming ill with the deadly virus.