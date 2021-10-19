Union Pacific and its unions sue each other over vaccine

By JOSH FUNK

AP Business Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific and its labor unions are suing each other to determine whether the railroad has the authority to require its employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The unions argue that the Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad should have negotiated with them before announcing it would require all employees to get the shots. The railroad contends in its own lawsuit that it believes it has the authority to require the vaccine under its existing contracts because it can set standards for when employees are fit for duty. Union Pacific announced its mandate requiring all employees to be vaccinated by December 8 earlier this month.