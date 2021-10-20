Gwyneth Paltrow tackles bedroom taboos in Netflix series

By BROOKE LEFFERTS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Gwyneth Paltrow, the Oscar-winning actor and entrepreneur behind the goop beauty and wellness brand, has helped develop a new unscripted Netflix series “Sex, Love & goop,” aimed at improving the relationships and sex lives of six couples. The pairs include people of varying ages, races, and sexual orientations working with experts to learn new ways to see each other and increase intimacy, while using methods and tools to enhance their relationships through more pleasurable sex. Paltrow says there’s no better way to achieve that than by talking about sex and giving people permission to ask for what they want in the bedroom.