Biden bill would put US back on path of reducing uninsured

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats’ social spending and climate change bill would put the United States back on a path to reducing its persistent pool of uninsured people. Estimates range from 4 million to 7 million Americans gaining health coverage as a result of the legislation. One analysis says that includes about one-third of Black Americans who remain uninsured. Even with President Barack Obama’s health law, nearly 9% of Americans are still uninsured. Now that law has become the foundation for President Joe Biden’s efforts to drive those numbers lower, a few percentage points at a time.