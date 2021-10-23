Olympic sprinter Alex Quiñónez fatally shot in Ecuador

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — Police say Ecuadorian sprinter Alex Quiñónez was fatally shot in the port city of Guayaquil. He was 32. Quiñónez became a national hero in 2012 when he reached the 200 meter final at the London Games, finishing seventh in a race won by Usain Bolt. There were no immediate report of arrests. Quiñónez’s death was also confirmed by the Ecuadorian Olympic Committee. Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso vowed Saturday that the slaying “will not go unpunished.” Guayaquil and other parts of Ecuador have been struggling with high levels of crime.