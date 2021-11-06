Multiple people injured in knife attack on German train

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany say a knife attack on a high-speed train has injured several people. Local police said a man has been arrested in connection with the Saturday morning attack at the train station in Seubersdorf. Police say multiple people were injured but they were unable to provide a specific number. So far, there is no information available about the attacker or possible motives. The train in question, one of Germany’s high-speed ICE trains, was traveling between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg at the time of the attack. Germany’s interior minister said the background behind the “terrible” attack was “still unclear” and is “now being clarified.”