Scottsdale school official allegedly kept dossier on parents

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A Scottsdale school board president is accused of keeping a dossier on some parents, including photos and personal finances. Scottsdale Unified School District officials announced Friday that the district will hire an outside forensic investigator to see if any school resources were utilized in the creation of Google Drive folders on certain parents. Superintendent Scott Menzel says the private dossier was allegedly made by the father of Jann-Michael Greenburg, president of the district governing board. Several parents are calling for Greenburg to resign from his elected position. Like a lot of school boards nationwide, Scottsdale’s has clashed with some parents over COVID-19 related policies.