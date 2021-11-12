VIRUS DIARY: Thwarted at the finish line, but finding luck

By PIA SARKAR

Associated Press

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Since the start of the pandemic, Associated Press editor Pia Sarkar tried to play it safe. She and her family stayed close to home, avoided large gatherings and limited themselves to outdoor activities. Once vaccinated, she started to allow herself small indulgences like hanging out with extended family and going to a wedding ceremony. She booked a ticket to California for Christmas knowing that her kids would soon be vaccinated, too. And that’s when they all got COVID.