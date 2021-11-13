IS-linked group kills Nigerian general, destroys buildings

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s army says an Islamic State-linked extremist group has killed four of its personnel, including a general. An army spokesperson said Saturday that the insurgents killed the security personnel during an attack in the Askira Uba area of Borno state. The development is another sign that the group known as the Islamic State in West Africa Province remains a threat in the northeastern part of Africa’s most populous country despite the Nigerian military saying the group lost two leaders in the last month. ISWAP has been blamed for killing thousands in Nigeria and neighboring West African countries.