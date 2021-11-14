Israel approves coronavirus vaccines for younger children

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has approved giving the COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 5 and 11. Sunday’s Ministry decision follows approval by U.S. health authorities earlier this month to OK the vaccine for the same age group. Israel was one of the first countries in the world to carry out a broad vaccination campaign early this year, and it became the first country to carry out a widespread booster campaign over the summer. But it has seen the coronavirus continue to spread among unvaccinated populations, including children. The new campaign is expected to start in the coming days.