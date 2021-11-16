Airbus, Jazeera Airways reach $3.3 billion aircraft deal

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Airbus has won its third deal of the Dubai Air Show, announcing that it has received an order for 28 new aircraft from Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways in a deal valued at some $3.3 billion. The European plane maker’s order announced at the aviation show on Tuesday includes 20 A320neos and eight A321neos. On the first two days, Airbus also made blockbuster sales announcements. The expo pits France-based Airbus and its American rival Boeing, the two manufacturers at the top of the supply chain, against each other in the crucial Mideast market filled with long-haul carriers connecting East and West.