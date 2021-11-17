Czech Republic, Slovakia see record cases, mull restrictions

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic and Slovakia have reported record daily numbers of new coronavirus cases. The Czech daily tally soared to 22,479 new cases, eclipsing the previous record set Jan. 7 by almost 5,000 and nearly 8,000 more than a week ago. Slovakia’s 8,342 new virus cases broke a record set Friday. The governments of the neighboring European countries plan to approve new restrictions on Thursday in response to rising infections. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the government is considering several options, including following neighboring Austria in ordering a lockdown for unvaccinated residents. Slovakia is reviewing whether to ban unvaccinated individuals from non-essential stores, shopping malls, gyms, pools, hotels and mass public gatherings.