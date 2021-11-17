US national parks to offer look into green-friendly transit

By HOPE YEN

Associated Press

Americans may soon get a better glimpse into a future of green-friendly transportation by visiting a U.S. national park. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are signing a pledge Wednesday that aims to test some of the newest and most innovative travel technologies on public lands. The plan is being made possible by the $1 trillion infrastructure law and other federal spending. Under new pilot programs, visitors to national parks could see self-driving shuttle buses, along with more electric scooter or bike stations and electric charging stations for travelers in zero-emission cars. Yellowstone National Park would see some of the most immediate updates, with other sites to follow.