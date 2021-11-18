Britain’s Prince Charles in Cairo, first visit since 2006

CAIRO (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, have arrived in Cairo for the first time in 15 years, hoping to promote tolerance and cement bilateral ties. The royal couple received a formal welcome on Thursday by President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi at the presidential palace. Charles and Camilla then headed to a meeting with the top Muslim and Christian figures. The visit is part of the royal couple’s first tour since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s also their first visit to Egypt since it was rocked by a popular uprising in 2011 that was followed by years of political turmoil.