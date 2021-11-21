Officials: Sudan’s military agrees to reinstate ousted PM

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Military and government officials say a deal has been reached between Sudan’s military and civilian leaders to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was deposed in a coup last month. The officials said Sunday that government officials and politicians arrested since the Oct. 25 coup will be released as part of the deal between the military and political parties, including the largest Umma Party. The officials say Hamdok will lead an independent technocratic Cabinet. The coup, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government, has drawn international criticism.