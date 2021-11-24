Several UK-bound migrants die in Channel off Calais

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say several migrants have died and others were injured when their boat capsized off Calais in the English Channel as they tried to cross from France to Britain. Authorities said British and French authorities were searching the area using helicopters and coast guard vessels. A French naval boat spotted several bodies in the water and retrieved an unidentified number of dead and multiple injured including some who were unconscious. French media reported at least five dead. The nationalities of the victims weren’t immediately released Wednesday. The number of migrants using small boats to cross the Channel has grown sharply this year.