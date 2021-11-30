India’s economy grows by 8.4% amid signs of recovery

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government say the country’s economy grew by 8.4% in the July-September quarter from the same period a year earlier. The announcement on Tuesday raised hopes of an economic recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy. India suffered one of the biggest setbacks among major economies in the last fiscal year. The new gross domestic product (GDP) numbers added to signs of an economic turnaround. Growth in the April-June quarter jumped by the fastest pace of expansion for India ever since it began publishing GDP figures in 1996. But economists cautioned that the rise was calculated from last year’s smaller base when India’s economy shrank by over 24% in the April-June quarter of 2020.