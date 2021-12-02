Celebs, fashion, 24k chicken wings at Miami Art Basel

By KELLI KENNEDY

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The official Art Basel show is back in Miami with all its eccentric glory, a dizzying list of celebrity attendees and dozens of spin-off shows already generating buzz, including a 10-year-old child painter and a $4 million Banksy sale. Fashion continues to play a prominent role with Dior hosting its first US show here in 2019 and Louis Vuitton followed suit on Tuesday. Celebrity sightings around town include Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Camila Cabello, Martha Stewart and Bella Hadid. Alicia Keys, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Diplo and Cardi B are among the performers. And Miami’s DJ Khaled is coating chicken wings in 24k gold and edible diamonds.