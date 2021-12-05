Skip to Content
Rosalia, Lizzo, Cardi B wrap up over the top Miami art week

By KELLI KENNEDY
Associated Press

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The over-the-top parties and star-studded shows surrounding Miami’s Art Basel wrapped up this weekend with performances by Rosalia, Lizzo, Cardi B and rocker Lenny Kravitz. Miami’s art week has become a magnet for celebrities. Everyone from Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Joe Jonas were spotted around town. The highlight of the week was Louis Vuitton’s first ever U.S. fashion show that paid tribute to legendary 41-year-old designer Virgil Abloh days after his death. Rosalia gave a surprise performance Friday night to celebrate Chanel’s iconic fragrance. American Express hosted a private show with Lizzo and even Playboy hosted a surrealist ball.

