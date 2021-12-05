Senegal registers first case of coronavirus omicron variant

By BABACAR DIONE

Associated Press

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal has recorded its first case of the coronavirus omicron variant. The announcement was made by the Institute for Health Research, Epidemiological Surveillance and Training, which is one of the laboratories approved by Senegal for COVID-19 testing. The institute said the case was detected Friday from “a 58-year-old man who arrived in Senegal on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 by flight from a country in the sub-region.” The man had been vaccinated in April with the AstraZeneca vaccine and in June with Pfizer. He has been isolated and as of Sunday did not present symptoms. This makes Senegal the third West African nation to detect the omicron variant after Nigeria and Ghana.