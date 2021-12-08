Navy: Member of SEAL Team 8 dies after training incident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The Navy says a service member assigned to SEAL Team 8 has died after an incident during training. WAVY-TV reports that Lt. Cmdr. Kara Handley with Naval Special Warfare Command says the service member was injured Saturday during training and died Tuesday at a Norfolk hospital. The Navy won’t release the service member’s name until 24 hours after notification of next of kin. The Navy expects to release more information Wednesday. Handley says details of the incident are under investigation. Handley says Naval Special Warfare is committed to supporting the service member’s family and sailors who lost a teammate.