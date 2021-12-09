EU plan to boost gig economy workers is latest blow to apps

By KELVIN CHAN

AP Business Writer

LONDON (AP) — The European Union unveiled plans to improve conditions for the growing number of gig economy workers that could reclassify some as employees who must earn benefits. It’s the latest setback for digital platforms that rely on independent contractors to deliver food and offer rides. The draft rules outlined Thursday by EU officials aim to clarify the labor status of people employed by app-based companies like ride-hailing service Uber and food delivery businesses Deliveroo and Just Eat. App-based gig work platforms provide short-term work for millions, with its flexibility a selling point for many. But workers also complain that they end up making less than minimum wage after their expenses are accounted for.