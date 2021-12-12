“Y’all pray for Mayfield”: Town grieves in tornado aftermath

By CLAIRE GALOFARO

AP National Writer

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — In Mayfield, Kentucky, survivors of one of the devastating tornadoes that cut a long path of destruction through the Midwest and South are grappling with ruins all around them. Mayfield has 10,000 residents, and it was one of the worst-hit towns in the unusual mid-December spate of twisters. Hundreds of buildings were reduced to nothing. Streets are littered with snapped trees, clothes, chunks of insulation and blown-away Christmas decorations. The fire station is inoperable, most police cars destroyed. At least eight people working at a candle factory were killed. Eight more are missing. It’s still unclear how many in Mayfield died. Residents say they can’t recognize their town. Some are optimistic for recovery. Others say the town may never bounce back.