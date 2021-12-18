Egypt announces its first cases of omicron variant

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian health authorities say they have identified the country’s first cases of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Health Ministry said late Friday that three people were found to have the variant among 26 travelers who tested positive for coronavirus at Cairo International Airport. It didn’t say where the three came from. The Masrawy news outlet reported the three were among travelers from South Africa. The ministry said two of the people infected showed no symptoms, while the third suffered from mild symptoms. The three have been isolated