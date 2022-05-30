New Australian opposition leader says China ‘biggest issue’

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Former Defense Minister Peter Dutton has been chosen to lead Australia’s conservative opposition following the party’s election defeat nine days ago. Dutton was elected unopposed to lead the Liberal Party, and former environment minister Sussan Ley was elected his deputy. Before entering Parliament, Dutton, worked for a decade as a police officer and is known for his tough stances on immigration and law and order. He says China’s leadership under Xi Jinping is the “biggest issue our country will face in our lifetimes.” Defeated Prime Minister Scott Morrison said after his loss to new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who leads the left-leaning Labor Party, that he would step down as party leader.