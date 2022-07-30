Taliban say 2 died in Friday explosion at Kabul cricket game

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban spokesman says two people died after a hand grenade exploded during a cricket match the capital of Kabul the previous day. The spokesman’s casualty toll on Saturday were the first reported deaths in the incident. Previously, 13 people were reported wounded when a grenade exploded on Friday afternoon at the International Cricket Stadium in Kabul, where several hundred people had gathered to watch the match. The game was briefly halted due to the explosion but later continued. No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion but the blame is likely to fall on militants from the Islamic State group, the Taliban’s chief rivals since they took over the country a year ago.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.