Musk and Twitter CEO Agrawal were briefly pals, texts show

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Newly disclosed text messages between Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal showed that the two men briefly bonded in April over their love of engineering — at least until Musk tweeted this message early on Aug. 9: ‘Is Twitter dying?’” The messages revealed in Delaware court filings surfaced a few weeks before a high-stakes trial over Musk’s abortive $44 billion offer for the social platform. The two sides are due in court Oct. 17 for a five-day trial intended to determine whether Musk must carry through with the agreed-to acquisition he later claimed to put “on hold.”

By MATT O’BRIEN and RANDALL CHASE Associated Press

