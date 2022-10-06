New survey suggests little progress against U.S. teen vaping

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest government study on teen vaping suggests there’s been little progress in keeping e-cigarettes out of the hands of kids. The data seems to show an increase, with 14% of surveyed high schoolers saying they vaped recently, up from 11% the year before. But experts said a change in the online study makes it difficult to compare the two. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the study Thursday. Educators say vaping is still a big problem. One principal says kids vaping in school bathrooms and stairwells remains “a constant battle.”

By MIKE STOBBE and MATTHEW PERRONE Associated Press

