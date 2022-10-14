As election nears, Tennessee Gov. Lee won’t debate Martin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has no plans to participate in a debate against Democratic opponent Dr. Jason Martin. The Republican told reporters earlier this week that he’s focused on being governor. It’s a response he’s repeated when pressed about the gubernatorial race. Lee’s avoidance of sharing a stage with a Democratic opponent where they could both face potentially tough questions is similar to the growing trend of candidates across Tennessee and the U.S. sidestepping such events. Martin has said Lee’s refusal to debate is “a reflection on his lack of leadership as governor.”

