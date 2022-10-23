Questions swirl after China’s former leader Hu leaves event

BEIJING (AP) — Questions abound after former Chinese President Hu Jintao was suddenly escorted offstage. Speculations range from a health crisis to an attempted protest by the 79-year-old former leader to a political purge by current President Xi Jinping. With the world’s media looking on, Hu was guided from his front-row seat Saturday on stage at the hulking Great Hall of the People. It happened shortly after the selection of a new 205-member Central Committee that excluded key proteges, including Premier Li Keqiang. Hu has rarely been seen since stepping down as president in 2013, drawing extra attention to the unusual incident.

