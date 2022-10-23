Russian warplane falls on building in Siberia, 2 pilots die

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian regional authorities say a Russian warplane has fallen on a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, killing both crewmembers but causing no casualties on the ground. It was the second incident in less than a week in which a combat jet crashed in a residential area. Irkutsk Gov. Igor Kobzev said the plane came down on a two-story building housing two families. The local branch of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said the Su-30 fighter jet crashed Sunday during a training flight and hit the wooden building, sparking a fire. On Monday, another Russian warplane crashed near an apartment building in the Sea of Azov port of Yeysk and exploded in a giant fireball, killing 15 and injuring another 19.

