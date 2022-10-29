Pakistani minister hints at action against Imran Khan convoy

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s interior minister has alleged the country’s former premier, Imran Khan, who is leading an opposition convoy of thousands of supporters toward Islamabad, plans to use his march to spread “violence and chaos.” Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah spoke to reporters in Islamabad on Saturday about the alleged plot. He offered as evidence an audiotape with a discussion, purportedly between a close Khan aide and an unidentified person about “arranging weapons and men” near Islamabad. The minister says authorities will do everything to ensure peace and order. Khan’s convoy left from the eastern city of Lahore on Friday. He stopped on Saturday in the suburban town of Shahdara nearby and is expected to reach Islamabad sometime next week.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.