Kenya deploys hundreds to regional force in eastern Congo

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Kenya is sending more than 900 military personnel to eastern Congo to join a new regional force trying to calm deadly tensions fueled by armed groups that have led to a diplomatic crisis between Congo and neighboring Rwanda. Kenyan President William Ruto at Wednesday’s ceremony called the mission “necessary and urgent” for regional security, and said he and Congo’s president had agreed on how Kenyan forces would work with Congolese and other forces on disarming rebels and peacekeeping. The Kenyan forces will be based in Goma, eastern Congo’s largest city.

