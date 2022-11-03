Germany’s Scholz in China amid trade, Ukraine, rights issues

BEIJING (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has arrived in Beijing for a one-day visit that has drawn criticism over China’s tacit support for Russia in its war on Ukraine. Scholz’s visit Friday, however, also reflects the importance of Germany’s trade ties with the world’s second-largest economy. In an article for the German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Scholz said he was traveling to Beijing “precisely because business as usual is not an option in this situation … It is clear that if China changes, the way we deal with China must also change.” He added that “we will reduce one-sided dependencies in the spirit of smart diversification.” Scholz also said he would address “difficult issues” such as the rights of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

