Tanzania: Small passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A small passenger plane has crashed into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania. Local authorities said 26 of the 43 people on board the Precision Air flight were rescued and taken to a hospital. They say rescue work is continuing. The plane was traveling from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam when it crashed Sunday morning on approach to Bukoba Airport. Precision Air is a Tanzanian airline company. News reports showed photos of the plane mostly submerged in the lake. The police commander in Kagera province says “quite a number of people” were rescued. He says it was raining when the aircraft plunged into the water.

