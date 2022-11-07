A decade in Nashville, Lainey Wilson is just getting started

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Louisiana-native Lainey Wilson is no overnight success as she heads into the Country Music Association Awards as the leading nominee. She spent more than a decade in Nashville, but the stars aligned for her over the past year with awards and hit songs like “What a Man Oughta Know.” Her new record “Bell Bottom Country” is a rollicking country-rock record that encompasses Wilson’s “country with a flare” attitude. Wilson is nominated for six awards, including album of the year, female artist of the year and song of the year. All that despite her family bedrock being shaken this summer with the hospitalization of her father, Brian.

