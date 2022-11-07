Crewman gets 20 years for deadly stabbing on container ship

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A crewman who fatally stabbed his supervisor on a container ship headed to Los Angeles has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Prosecutors says Michael Monegro of the Philippines was sentenced Monday in federal court. Prosecutors say Monegro was working on the MSC Ravenna on a run from Shanghai to Los Angeles in September 2020 when he repeatedly stabbed the man as the vessel was about 90 miles off the Southern California coast. Authorities didn’t indicate a motive for the attack. Monegro pleaded guilty in May to committing an act of violence against someone aboard a ship that is likely to endanger the vessel’s safe navigation.

