Australian PM hopes for meeting with China’s Xi at summit

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping would be a “positive thing” if one can be arranged on the sidelines of one of the leaders’ summits to be held in Southeast Asia this month.Albanese’s shift from neutral language about prospects of his first meeting with the Chinese leader suggests the Australian leader expects that talks will take place.Albanese leaves Australia on Friday for summits in Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand.China’s Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said in August that Beijing would discuss with Australia whether conditions were right in November for Albanese to meet Xi at the Goup of 20 summit in Indonesia.

