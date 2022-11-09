14-year-old boy held in fatal Seattle school shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has ordered a 14-year-old boy arrested in a fatal shooting at a Seattle high school to remain in custody pending a charging decision by prosecutors. A 15-year-old boy who police say was with him when he was arrested and who had a handgun in his backpack has also been ordered detained. Both boys had initial court appearances in juvenile court on Wednesday, one day after the shooting at Ingraham High School left a student dead. Police arrested the pair on a public bus about an hour afterward. A judge found probable cause to detain the 14-year-old for investigation of first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a gun and possession of a dangerous weapon at school.

