Republicans to hold Alaska US Senate seat

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican is expected to hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following Tuesday’s ranked choice election, as incumbent U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski sought to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in the ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka.

