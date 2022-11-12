Anti-government protest held in Albania over rising costs

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Thousands of Albanian opposition supporters have protested the country’s cost of living crisis, which they blame on the center-left government. Opposition supporters gathered in front of the main government building, shouting that Prime Minister Edi Rama of the ruling Socialist Party should resign. Rama says he has kept inflation and electricity prices low. The protest was peaceful until the end, when protesters broke the police line and sprayed the doors of the government building with red paint. Albania has seen an 8% price hike this year, especially for basic food and fuel following Russia’s invasion of union. Albania holds municipal elections in May.

