Plane catches fire on runway of Lima airport; no casualties

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A plane has suffered an accident and caught fire on a runway at Lima’s international airport. Aviation authorities in Peru say the passengers and crew were safe. Lima Airport Partners, the company that operates the airport, tweeted: “Our teams are providing the necessary care to all passengers, who are in good condition.” The company said operations at Lima’s main airport had been suspended and authorities were investigating the cause of the accident. Videos on social media showed smoke coming from a large plane on the runway. Local media reported the plane struck a vehicle that had entered the runway as it landed.

